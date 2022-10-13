Ekurhuleni Municipality checking if ANC no-confidence motion meets requirements

Ekurhuleni Speaker Raymond Dlamini confirmed receiving the motion from the ANC on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni Municipality says it is still processing whether the African National Congress (ANC)'s motion of no confidence against Mayor Tania Campbell complies with all council requirements.

Ekurhuleni Speaker Raymond Dlamini confirmed receiving the motion from the ANC on Thursday.

However, he said that it still needed to go through the programming committee before it was put up for a vote in the council.

"There's a lot of things that you have to look at. You have to check if they comply."

The ANC has requested the vote against Campbell to take place 26 October.