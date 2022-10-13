EFF undecided on supporting ANC's no-confidence motion against Ekurhuleni mayor

On Wednesday, the ANC submitted a proposal to have a vote of no confidence against Campbell debated in the council before the end of this month

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Ekurhuleni said it is stuck between a rock and hard place on whether to support the African National Congress (ANC)’s motion of no confidence against Mayor Tania Campbell.

With the ANC holding 86 seats in the 224 Ekurhuleni council, it will need other political parties to support it for the motion to pass.

The multiparty coalition that Campbell leads has 98 seats.

The EFF has 31 - which would be enough to ensure the motion passes or fails – but it’s been non-committal on whether it would aid the ANC rid Ekurhuleni of the minority government currently in charge

The ANC and EFF have been in talks for some time however, they’ve both kept refusing to give insights into their deliberations.

Nkululeko Dunga, EFF Gauteng leader, said they had many reservations about both Campbell and the ANC.

Dunga accused Campbell’s administration of prioritising service delivery to suburban areas over townships.

“The ANC has its own level of incompetence. Remember it was them who made the city unstable, at the moment when you look at the financials of the city we are barely surviving and are on the brink of financial collapse. We are really between a rock and a hard place,” said Dunga.

Jongizizwe Dlabathi, ANC chief whip in the Ekurhuleni council, said their motion was not politically motivated.

Last week, an ANC-supported motion in Johannesburg, led to the ousting of Mayor Mpho Phalatse through a vote of no confidence.

Phalatse was replaced by the ANC’s Dada Morero as mayor through a vote in the council.

Dlabathi said there were many motivations behind their motions which include Campbell passing an unpopular budget, her constant changing of mayoral committee members and bringing about instability in the city.

“We are [also] raising an issue around their deliberate neglect of our townships in the City of Ekurhuleni. Townships are neglected at the expense of minority urban areas,” he said.

Dlabathi has not responded to queries from Eyewitness News on how many parties are supporting their motion.

Meanwhile, Raymond Dlamini, Ekurhuleni Council Speaker, confirmed receiving the motion from the ANC on Thursday.

Dlamini said the ANC intends on having the vote during the next ordinary council meeting which is set for 26 October.

However, the motion still needs to go through the speaker’s programming committee.

Dlamini said this committee checks whether motions submitted to the speaker comply with all council requirements and regulations.

“Our standing order states clear [motions must be submitted] a full 14 days before, so we have to check if it was submitted in time. We also check if the motion complies with the standing order rules and which sections they are quoting,” he said.

Dlamini said the committee will determine which motions will be discussed during the 26 October meeting next week Thursday.