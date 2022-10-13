DA wants new legislation to manage coalition governments

The party said its proposals are not about fixing its own troubled partnerships in local government.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to introduce new legislation that will regulate coalition governments.

Rather, it said it is about much-needed electoral reform to guide the country should the African National Congress fall below 50% in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The DA said its own struggles with coalition parties signal the need to prepare for the 2024 elections.

DA leader John Steenhuisen unveiled a discussion document in Parliament on Thursday, in which the party is proposing amendments to two acts and the Constitution.

One of the proposals is to extend the time to form a government post-election, beyond the current two weeks.

The DA also proposed introducing an election threshold of up to 2% to ensure smaller parties with a single seat, don’t use their kingmaker status to overthrow a government.

“So, we are not sitting in a post-electoral environment where there’s a situation where there’s a lacuna and crisis where coalitions have to be formed and the framework legislatively and politically is not there to accommodate,” he said.

The DA also wants limits to be placed on the number of motions of no confidence that can be tabled.

It is also suggesting the introduction of an independent registrar as the custodian of coalition agreements, to ensure they are binding.

The DA said it would engage political parties to brainstorm their ideas.