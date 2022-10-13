City of Ekhuruleni sees water disruptions due to power failures

The municipality stated the Mapleton pump station was affected on Wednesday night, leaving residents in Brakpan, Tsakane, Daveyton and Etwatwa without water.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni is the latest municipality in Gauteng to experience water disruptions due to the crippling effect of power cuts on one of its pump stations.

It said although load shedding is a contributing factor, illegal connections amplify power cuts.

The municipality stated that the Mapleton pump station was affected on Wednesday night, leaving residents in Brakpan, Tsakane, Daveyton and Etwatwa without water.

The city's Mbali Matiwane said they are trying to resolve the issue.

“This power failure is affecting the pumping capacity and is resulting in low pressure and no water to the supply areas. Our energy department is working hard to isolate this power supply to the pump stations and that will assist the water supply system to recover and the reservoirs to fill up,” she said.