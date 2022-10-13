Chiefs takes it one game at a time, says Arthur Zwane

Zwane says he has been encouraged by the way his players have responded to his training methods and tactics. He says their responsiveness gives them confidence and belief.

JOHANNESBURG - There’s a proverbial expression in South African football that every game is a home game for Kaizer Chiefs.

This stems from the fact that AmaKhosi supporters tend to outnumber almost every other club’s fans at home and away grounds across the length and breadth of the country.

AmaKhosi are taking their DSTV Premiership game against Chippa United to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban this weekend, where they hope to continue their three-match winning streak.

Chiefs' stuttering start to life under coach Arthur Zwane is a thing of the past and long forgotten.

After a brief flirtation with the relegation zone, they are now riding the wave of a five-match unbeaten run in the league, including three wins in a row.

The team is in 4th place on the Premiership table.

Depending on how other results go this weekend, along with Mamelodi Sundowns being occupied with CAF Champions League commitments, the Soweto giants could start the new week at the summit.

Despite the recent success they’ve enjoyed, coach Zwane is keeping himself and his charges modest.

“We are a work in progress, we’ve been working hard, and we know there’s going to be a reward. We are reaping that reward at the moment, and we want to keep it that way,” Zwane said

Zwane reiterated his view that his team is not the finished product yet and that they must keep on improving before thinking about a title challenge.

“We are taking it one game at a time, we don’t want to think about other things. Our focus right now is on Chippa and once we get past this one, then we start thinking about TS Galaxy and then AmaZulu. We don’t want to cloud ourselves with a lot of things in our heads,” Zwane added.

Zwane said he was encouraged by the way his players have responded to his training methods and tactics.

He added that their responsiveness gives them confidence and faith.

“What is good, from the boys, is how they’re responding and willing to take instructions and execute the plan [on the field]. It’s something that gives us hope and makes us believe in ourselves even more,” Zwane said.

Kaizer Chiefs’ DSTV Premiership match against Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday.