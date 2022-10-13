ANC's Mabe hits out at Ramaphosa supporters for putting faction ahead of party

Mabe said that the current NEC faced immense difficulties attempting to contend with Ramaphosa’s supporters.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general hopeful and outgoing national spokesperson, Pule Mabe is the latest leader to hit out at party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters for putting their faction ahead of the organisation.

Mabe, speaking in Soshanguve, Pretoria on Wednesday night, said lobby groups had no business existing beyond conferences.

He made mention of Ramaphosa’s CR17 grouping, which helped the incumbent clinch the party’s presidency, accusing them of operating from that perspective throughout this national executive committee’s tenure.

Mabe said that the current NEC faced immense difficulties attempting to contend with Ramaphosa’s supporters.

The national spokesperson, in the path towards the 2017 conference, supported Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s failed bid to become the ANC’s first woman president.

He said that it was not sustainable for leaders to remain part of their conference lobby groups.

"When we are now elected as a collective, it doesn't matter if you're a Pule Mabe supporter or a Mondli Gungubele supporter or CR."

Mabe has called on ANC members to refrain from tearing each other apart.

The mouthpiece of the former liberation movement is now hoping to be in charge of an often empty purse. He said that the ANC in December must contribute to true renewal and should adopt policies that help regain the public’s trust.

"The story that the ANC has as criminals, corrupt leaders must be one that we reverse at the 55th national congress."

ANC branches are currently nominating their preferred candidates, with Mabe said to be making some serious headway.

WATCH: The rise of the younger generation in the ANC