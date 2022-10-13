ANC councillor proposes no-confidence motion against Ekurhuleni mayor Campbell

In the motion proposed by ANC councillor Khehla Mdlala, he complains about the delayed appointment of the mayoral committee and Campbell’s handling of the Tembisa protests over electricity tariff hikes.

JOHANNESBURG - Just weeks after the African National Congress (ANC) took control over the City of Johannesburg, a motion of no confidence has now been proposed against Ekurhuleni mayor, Tania Campbell.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and its coalition partners are in control through a minority government.

He also says she’s neglected the region’s townships during her tenure as mayor.

DA coalition partner, ActionSA, had predicted the city would fall shortly after the coalition government lost control of Johannesburg.

No sense of strategic direction nor any signs that the current executive in charge of Ekurhuleni can address issues of inequality and unemployment – this is the charge put before Mayor Tania Campbell by an ANC councilor, who says it's time to bid the mayor farewell.

Campbell was surprised by her own appointment following the 2021 local government elections – she had not even been the DA’s candidate to lead the metro.

But she’s always known that when it comes to her time in office, she’s living on borrowed time.

The ANC is gunning for control of the city, with expectations that it will share the role with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The two parties have been in talks for several months, with both admitting that talks are at an advanced stage.

There is a sitting already set for the last week of this month.