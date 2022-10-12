‘We need that increase’: Transnet staff picket outside Koedoespoort Depot in PTA

Employees at Transnet are demanding a wage increment in line with the inflation rate.

PRETORIA - As wage negotiations continue between Transnet and trade unions, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu), several workers on Wednesday took to the Koedoespoort Depot in Pretoria to stage a picket.

They have called on the parastatal to consider a suitable wage increase.

A small group of Transnet workers picketed outside their place of work in Pretoria in hopes to go back home with an increased wage offer.

Satawu rejected the company’s offer to increase wages by 4.25%.

One worker told Eyewitness News that as long as Transnet refused to meet their demands, they would continue with their strike: “We need the 13.5% or 12% at least.”

Another worker said he was struggling to make ends meet: “Everything is expensive [and] that is why we need that increase."

Satawu leaders continued to hold talks with Transnet management on Wednesday to negotiate a better offer.