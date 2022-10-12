WC needs special firearms probe unit to address gun violence - former top cop

In the latest shooting, three people died at a house in Harare in Khayelitsha on Monday while two were critically wounded.

CAPE TOWN - Amid the gun violence plaguing communities across Cape Town, former Western Cape head of detectives Jeremy Vearey on Wednesday said a specialised firearm investigation unit was necessary.

Vearey said key questions that needed to be asked in order to tackle the scourge include where the guns came from and what was being done to retrieve them.

“And by retrieving them, I don’t mean random roadblocks. I am talking about dedicated investigations and calling up every city and building up solid cases in a specialised way. So, we do need a special firearms investigations unit,” Vearey said.

He said the supply lines must be followed: “We are sitting with a situation where if we try to think that we can only police these things with just roadblocks, there is nothing private about roadblocks. We must conduct deep investigations and uncover the sources.”