US NGO teams up with local doctors for rural eye care project in NC

Organisers of a rural area eye project have been visiting Northern Cape communities where they tested people's eyesight at farms, armed with 240 spectacles.

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of a rural eye care project have highlighted the life-changing benefits of collaboration to give under-resourced communities access to much-needed healthcare services.

United States-based NGO, Global First Responder, recently teamed up with local doctors to make eyecare services available to the residents from the Northern Cape.

Armed with 240 spectacles - which were dispensed if required, the team visited the province where they tested people's eyesight at farms and local communities.

Doctor Errol Visser says they also collaborated with Karsten Boerdery which helped the initiative get access to communities such as Onseepkaans.

"...Which is right on the border of Namibia and it's three separate little settlements where we just did general multidisciplinary screening and treatment of the patients and testing of eyes...we managed to get sets of spectacles that we had for optometrists doing eye tests which they also would not have access to in the past."

Visser says they are planning to expand the project to more locations in the Northern Cape next year.

"To actually have more of an involvement in the local communities rather than just on the farms, but obviously we depend on the farms for funding."

Other farms healthcare workers visited include Klein Pella, Raap en Skraap and Kromhout.