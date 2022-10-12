Untu wants wages at top of agenda in talks with Transnet

An agreement was reached on the picketing sites but there has been no progress on wage increases.

JOHANNESBURG - Untu wants the wage issue at Transnet to be first on the agenda as negotiations between striking unions and Transnet resume on Wednesday.

The unions last met on Monday evening to discuss a way forward.

Workers say the offer of 3% to 4% is not inflation-based.

The talks between Transnet and unions are being facilitated by the CCMA.

The unions say they want Transnet to hear their grievances, saying they need a liveable wage.

"The first agenda item will be to talk about their reversed offer, which labour rejected, so hopefully they will come up with a more revised or lucrative offer on the table. We are hoping that with the assistance of the commissioners they will be able to advise parties where to meet," said Untu’s deputy general secretary, Dan Khumalo.

Pickets are set to continue in certain areas around the country on Wednesday.