UDM wants impeachment inquiry evidence leader, Bawa, to recuse herself

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector’s impeachment inquiry has been thrown another curve ball.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) is requesting the recusal of one of its two evidence leaders, Nazreen Bawa.

The party says Bawa’s professional conduct is being called into question in an unrelated matter.

The parliamentary committee is currently dealing with a recusal application for the chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, at the request of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Bawa, of the Cape Bar, has been a practicing advocate for over 24 years.

Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry into the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office is the third occasion in which she’s playing the role of an evidence leader.

But the UDM’s Bantu Holomisa says Bawa’s embroiled in legal proceedings in which her professional conduct is under scrutiny.

In a letter to the chairperson of the inquiry, Dyantyi, who himself is facing a recusal application, Holomisa says a 400-page affidavit points to accusations of Bawa manipulating and subverting court processes in a criminal investigation.

Allowing her to continue in her role at the inquiry, he adds, will taint the work of the committee.

When contacted by Eyewitness News, Bawa said she was unaware of the UDM’s application.

Neither Dyantyi nor the committee secretariat had received the letter tweeted by Holomisa.