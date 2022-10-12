UCT retains top spot as Africa's leading tertiary education institution

World university rankings have been published by times higher education.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) has retained its top spot as Africa's leading tertiary education institution.

UCT now sits at the 160th spot globally, up from 183rd place last year.

The announcement comes amid allegations of leadership struggles at the institution.

A scheduled council meeting this coming weekend is likely to conclude whether a probe into the matter will be conducted internally or externally.

"The latest rankings mean that in all five major international university rankings UCT is the best in Africa. Earlier this year UCT took the continent's top place in the Cente for World University Rankings. Keywest University Rankings and the Academic University Ranking or world universities," said campus spokesperson, Elijah Moholola.

Moholola said the university's strongest performance was in citations – or research influence – which measures the number of times a piece of research is cited. In this area, the university ranked 172nd globally.

" As a university in the global south, we are particularly pleased to retain our standing internationally while at the sometimes prioritising and serving the critical needs of the global serving south and key priorities which are not always recognised by the global rankings".