Sisulu: Numbi Gate closure to be considered

CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that consideration would be given to closing the notorious Numbi Gate outside the Kruger National Park after a vehicle carrying German tourists came under attack there last week, killing one person.

She said that the unhappiness of the local community over land had given rise to the instability in the area and made it unsafe.

Sisulu has told Parliament’s select committee that she hoped that this would never happen again.

The department of tourism said that while last week’s shooting and killing of German tourist Jorg Schnarr was an isolated incident, tourists had to be warned about how to protect themselves while visiting the country.

Minister Sisulu said that Schnarr’s widow told her they had to slow down because of the traffic humps and because the sign to the Numbi Gate was not clearly visible from the road.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Tim Brauteseth suggested that the Numbi Gate be closed for the time being, a suggestion Sisulu said was well taken.

"The advice that comes that perhaps we should close the Numbi Gate is something we need to discuss with the owners of the lodges and see if we can find an alternative route."

She said that her department wanted to avoid another incident at all costs.

"This is not how we as South Africans would like to portray the country. this is not us," the minister said.

Sisulu wsa confident that the arrest of those responsible was imminent.