Satawu, Untu to keep striking despite new Transnet wage offer

Satawu and Untu say the new offer of 4% to 5% by the troubled parastatal is unreasonable and an insult to the striking workers.

JOHANNESBURG - There's no deal yet in the Transnet impasse.

The two unions representing Transnet workers say they are continuing with their strike despite a new wage increase offer on the table.

Satawu and Untu say the new offer of 4% to 5% by the troubled parastatal is unreasonable and an insult to the striking workers.

In the meantime, economists fear this will hurt our export market.

"Today we will be meeting with the three ministers, the minister of public enterprises, the minister of finance as well as the minister of labour and the Transnet bargaining council. We are hoping that the ministers will bring a solution that will benefit both parties," said Satawu spokesperson, Amanda Tshemese.

Meanwhile, Untu's general secretary, Cobus van Vuuren, has confirmed they'll head back to the negotiation table with the employer on Wednesday.

"The 5% applicable to the lowest level of the employee is in the bargaining unit and the 4% applicable to the employees in the bargaining unit, that is on the highest level. That is like junior management level."

