SA unlikely to avoid FATF greylisting deadline

CAPE TOWN - Government looks unlikely to avoid being greylisted for its inadequate laws to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

The Financial Intelligence Centre has warned Parliament of the urgency in meeting the February deadline, as interested parties complain of inadequate time to make input.

But it is Treasury that has come under fire from the Standing Committee on Finance for the late submission of the bill.

The General Laws Amendment Bill to combat money laundering was only introduced to Parliament in August and, it is still a long way off from passing through all the hoops before it can become law.

Next month, Treasury will have to meet the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to update on progress.

The Financial Intelligence Centre’s Pieter Smit said that unless the law was already in force by the February deadline, South Africa was unlikely to avoid being greylisted.

"There’s no scope for asking for additional time or extensions in the decision-making point along the road in this process for the FATF," Smit said.

Finance committee chairperson, Joe Maswanganyi, said that Treasury had had since 2017 to get its house in order.

"It’s not Parliament that is unnecessarily delaying the process of passing the bill. The executive should take the responsibility for tabling the bill very late," Maswanganyi said.

The committee said that it was amenable to and would consider extending the public comment period by at least another 20 days.