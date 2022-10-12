Rise in COVID strain found in WC wastewater; those at risk advised to mask up

The SAMRC says there's been a sharp increase in the concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater in Cape Town, and the Western Cape.

- For 2 years, the SAMRC has been monitoring SARS-CoV-2 RNA in more than 80 wastewater treatment plants across 6 provinces.

- Those at risk are advised to revert to basic protective measures, such as avoiding or wearing masks in, crowded indoor spaces.

- In June, South Africa lifted all COVID restrictions, including the wearing of masks and the limit on gatherings.

Those most at risk of developing severe COVID are being advised to mask up and avoid large indoor crowds.

It's after the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) noted "with concern" a sharp rise in concentrations of SARS-COV-2 RNA in wastewater in Cape Town and parts of the Western Cape.

The council has, over the past two years, been operating a surveillance programme for the COVID strain in more than 80 wastewater treatment plants across six provinces to help track the pandemic.

"The increase in SARS-CoV-2 RNA concentrations in our wastewater programme coincides with an increase in the proportion of positive COVID-19 tests recently reported by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases,” said president and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), Professor Glenda Gray.

Now, those considered "at risk" are being advised to implement some low-level precautions:

Over the next few weeks, it may be prudent for those at risk to revert to basic protective measures, such as avoiding, or wearing masks in, crowded indoor spaces or when caring for people who are ill, being fastidious about hand hygiene and keeping up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations or booster shots Professor Angela Mathee, Member - SAMRC Wastewater Surveillance

We will be paying close attention to next week’s results to ascertain further changes, should they occur. Professor Angela Mathee, Member - SAMRC Wastewater Surveillance

