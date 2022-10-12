PSA finalising preparations for upcoming strike over salaries

The PSA is the country’s largest politically non-affiliated union for public servants with more than 200,000 members.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) said that it was finalising preparations for demonstrations over a dispute regarding the salaries of state employees.

It secured a certificate to strike after rejecting government’s offer to increase workers’ salaries by 3% last month.

The PSA said it had met with government representatives and concluded draft picketing rules ahead of its planned protest action.

"And with our input in the implied requested time and they will revert back to the commissioner, who was drafting the rules by Friday and the commissioner will finalise the rules by next week, Monday 17 October," said spokesperson Reuben Melaka.

He said the union would then be in a position to give the government seven days’ notice for a strike.

"The first will be the part of picketing for seven days ,then we will go for a full-blown strike after seven days."

Despite planned protest action, Maleka said that they remained open to discussions with government in a bid to end the impasse.