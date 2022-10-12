Proteas call up Jansen to replace injured Pretorius at T20 World Cup
Marco Jansen had been initially named as a travelling reserve but will now get a chance to play after Dwaine Pretorius was ruled out due to a fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India.
JOHANNESBURG - Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen has been included in the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia to replace the injured Dwaine Pretorius.
Jansen had been initially named by Cricket South Africa’s national selection committee as a travelling reserve but will now get a chance to play after Pretorius was ruled out due to a fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India.
The inclusion of Jansen will add another dimension to the Proteas' bowling attack, which previously featured one left-arm pace bowler in the form of Wayne Parnell.
Titans’ seamer Lizaad Williams will take Jansen’s place amongst the reserves.
The tournament will also serve as head coach Mark Boucher’s final outing in charge of the team after he stepped down to take over at the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.
South Africa squad - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022
Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs
Travelling Reserves
Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Lizaad Williams
South Africa Itinerary - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022
Warm-up matches
Monday, 17 October
New Zealand v South Africa – Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Wednesday, 19 October
Bangladesh v South Africa – Allan Border Field, Brisbane
T20 World Cup Group Stage matches
Monday, 24 October
South Africa vs Qualifier B1 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Thursday, 27 October
South Africa vs Bangladesh – SCG, Sydney
Sunday, 30 October
India vs South Africa – Perth Stadium, Perth
Thursday, 03 November
Pakistan vs South Africa – SCG, Sydney
Sunday, 06 November
South Africa vs Qualifier A2 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide