Proteas call up Jansen to replace injured Pretorius at T20 World Cup

Marco Jansen had been initially named as a travelling reserve but will now get a chance to play after Dwaine Pretorius was ruled out due to a fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India.

Jansen had been initially named by Cricket South Africa’s national selection committee as a travelling reserve but will now get a chance to play after Pretorius was ruled out due to a fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India.

The inclusion of Jansen will add another dimension to the Proteas' bowling attack, which previously featured one left-arm pace bowler in the form of Wayne Parnell.

Titans’ seamer Lizaad Williams will take Jansen’s place amongst the reserves.



The tournament will also serve as head coach Mark Boucher’s final outing in charge of the team after he stepped down to take over at the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

South Africa squad - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Travelling Reserves

Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Lizaad Williams

South Africa Itinerary - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022

Warm-up matches

Monday, 17 October

New Zealand v South Africa – Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Wednesday, 19 October

Bangladesh v South Africa – Allan Border Field, Brisbane

T20 World Cup Group Stage matches

Monday, 24 October

South Africa vs Qualifier B1 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Thursday, 27 October

South Africa vs Bangladesh – SCG, Sydney

Sunday, 30 October

India vs South Africa – Perth Stadium, Perth

Thursday, 03 November

Pakistan vs South Africa – SCG, Sydney

Sunday, 06 November

South Africa vs Qualifier A2 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide