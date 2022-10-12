Go

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay
12 October 2022 05:33

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 11 October 2022:

PowerBall: 02, 12, 25, 29, 34 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 06, 15, 16, 45, 46 PB: 20

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

