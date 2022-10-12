PowerBall results: Tuesday, 11 October 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 11 October 2022:
PowerBall: 02, 12, 25, 29, 34 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 06, 15, 16, 45, 46 PB: 20
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 11/10/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 11, 2022
#PowerBall: 02, 12, 25, 29, 34#PowerBall: 16#PowerBallPLUS: 06, 15, 16, 45, 46#PowerBall: 20 pic.twitter.com/B5qt5OZmya
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 11/10/22#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 11, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/hEDajLMkRz