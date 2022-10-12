Power restored in Durban after substation explosion - eThekwini Municipality

Half of the city was plunged into darkness on Tuesday night after the blast.

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality said that electricity had been restored to most of the areas affected by an explosion at the Klaarwater major substation in Durban.

The municipality said that the substation was a key supply point to the city from Eskom.

Several areas in the northern, southern and western regions of the city were affected.

"We are therefore appealing to the members of the public to bear with us and be patient, and we are also appealing to them to not panic as our technicians are on the ground to conduct an investigation to ascertain what is the cause of this explosion," said the municipality's spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.