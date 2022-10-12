Police hunt shooters after man killed in hijacking outside son's Soweto school

It’s understood that a group of unknown suspects attempted to hijack a scholar transport vehicle, which was fetching pupils from the school at around 2pm and that the man was shot after he tried to intervene.

JOHANNESBURG - A Gauteng father has been killed in a hijacking outside his child’s school.

The incident took place outside the Faranani Primary School in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Tuesday.

Police are investigating.

The Basic Education Department said that the incident happened just outside the school’s main gate, in full view of children and staff.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said that they had since dispatched counsellors to the school.

"We wish to express our deepest condolences to the family and the school community. As a department, we have committed to dispatching our psycho-social team to the school to provide necessary counselling and support."

Basic Education MEC Matome Chiloane is expected to visit the school and the family on Wednesday.

Police are searching for the attackers.