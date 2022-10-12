NPA not ruling out more arrests in Joburg case involving 6 bodies

A 20-year-old suspect appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on one count of murder. He was arrested on Sunday upon the discovery of the bodies at panel beaters in the Johannesburg CBD.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) cannot rule out further arrests in the murder case involving six bodies believed to be sex workers.

At the moment, the 20-year-old, who cannot be named, stands alone as the accused for the murder of one of the victims.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said he had not been charged with the 5 other murders.

"And as the National Prosecuting Authority, we then follow the evidence so with what is currently contained in the docket the only charge that we can refer to is one count of murder. There are several investigation instructions that we have given to the investigating officer, so we can not rule out the possibility of more arrests. It will only depend on what the investigation uncovers."

The process of identifying the bodies and DNA testing is still under way.

Upon discovery, many of the bodies had decomposed beyond recognition.