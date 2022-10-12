Mpho Phalatse lays criminal complaint against property company owned by metro

She's accusing the Joburg Property Company (JPC) of fraud and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse laid a criminal complaint on Wednesday against a property company owned by the metro.

She's accusing the Joburg Property Company (JPC) of fraud and corruption.

Speaking outside the Hillbrow Police Station where she laid the complaint, Phalatse claimed that money was siphoned to an African National Congress-linked contractor and then used to bribe councillors to vote the Democratic Alliance-led coalition out of power.

Phalatse said she was informed about the corruption allegations by a former member of the mayoral committee who received a tip-off from a whistleblower.

ALSO READ:

“It is alleged the JPC paid R27 million to a company that had only been registered for two months at the time of receiving the payment in September this year,” she said.