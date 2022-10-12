Go

Monkeypox outbreak far from over, cautions WHO

The illness, which has been declared a public health emergency in the United States, is spread through close contact.

FILE: A handout photograph taken and released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 24 May 2021, shows the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivering a speech during the 74th World Health Assembly, at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva. Picture: Christopher Black/World Health Organization/AFP
12 October 2022 17:57

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organization said on Wednesday the monkeypox outbreak was far from over.

It is a virus transmitted by animals and is endemic in tropical regions.

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world must guard against becoming too complacent.

“Seventy thousand cases have now been reported to WHO. Globally, cases continue to decline. Once again, we caution that a decline in outbreak will be the most dangerous outbreak because it can tempt us to think that the crisis is over and to let down our guard,” he said.

