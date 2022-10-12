Mkhwebane wants to approach Supreme Court of Appeal to lift her suspension

On Tuesday, the high court confirmed that its earlier judgment overturning her suspension is subject to approval from the Constitutional Court before it can take effect.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not relenting in her fight to return to office.

She wants to be allowed to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to have the invalidity of her suspension by the president to be effected immediately.

But Mkhwebane insisted she’s entitled to interim relief until the Constitutional Court makes its decision.

The public protector said a full bench of three judges made errors in fact and in law by refusing her temporary relief that would reinstate her to her job.

These same judges - Nuku, Lekhuleni and Francis - last month found the president had acted with bias when he suspended Mkhwebane and set his decision aside.

On Tuesday, the bench confirmed that because its judgment involved a decision by the president, it must be approved by the apex court.

But Mkhwebane contends that while the original judgment is pending appeal by the presidency and the Democratic Alliance, she should be allowed to return to work.

Mkhwebane said this is particularly so, given the gross illegalities that accompanied the decision to suspend her.

She added that it’s not in the interest of justice to remain off work.

The court has now been asked to hear the application for leave to appeal to the SCA, as soon as possible.