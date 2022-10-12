Mkhwebane fails in urgent court bid to return to work

The same full bench of the Western Cape High Court that overturned her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the ruling must first be confirmed by the Constitutional Court before it can take effect.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has lost her urgent bid to return to work.

The same full bench of the Western Cape High Court that overturned her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the ruling must first be confirmed by the Constitutional Court before it can take effect.

Mkhwebane returned to court last month, arguing among others, that she needed to return to office immediately to take charge of the Phala Phala investigation concerning the theft of foreign currency from the president’s farm.

The president and the Democratic Alliance (DA) opposed the application.

The appeal against the invalidity of her suspension is due to be heard in the Constitutional Court in late November.

Mkhwebane’s parliamentary impeachment hearing is currently on hold, to deal with a recusal application against the inquiry chairperson.