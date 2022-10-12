Go

From father to daughter, Max's Lifestyle Village has a new CEO

Max Mqadi - the chairman and founder of world-class establishment Max's Lifestyle has officially appointed his daughter Zinhle Mqadi as the first CEO of the renowned brand.

Max Mqadi appointed his daughter Zinhle Mqadi as the first CEO of our globally renowned brand. Picture credit: Twitter
12 October 2022 13:52

JOHANNESBURG - Knows as one of the best restaurants in Durban, and a major tourist attraction - Max's Lifestyle Village has a new CEO.

On Wednesday, the establishment announced that its chairman and founder - Max Mqadi, has officially appointed his daughter Zinhle Mqadi as the first CEO of the brand.

Max's Lifestyle is a top destination in the country and one of the few venues where tourists and locals alike can enjoy, feel, and experience unique township culture in a trendy surrounding.

Max's daughter, Zinhle is no stranger to running a business. The 29-year-old already runs her own boutique.

Taking to social media, she said: "And so it begins… The time has come to take the baton for the first generation".

Congratulation messages flooded her comment section.

