From father to daughter, Max's Lifestyle Village has a new CEO Max Mqadi - the chairman and founder of world-class establishment Max's Lifestyle has officially appointed his daughter Zinhle Mqadi as the first CEO of the renowned brand. Max's Lifestyle Village

Zinhle Mqadi

Max Mqadi JOHANNESBURG - Knows as one of the best restaurants in Durban, and a major tourist attraction - Max's Lifestyle Village has a new CEO. On Wednesday, the establishment announced that its chairman and founder - Max Mqadi, has officially appointed his daughter Zinhle Mqadi as the first CEO of the brand. As Max's Lifestyle Village, we are pleased to announce that the chairman and founder of our world class establishment, Max Mqadi, has officially appointed Ms Zinhle Mqadi as the first CEO of our globally renowned brand.



We wish her well in her new role.

The eagle has landed pic.twitter.com/f8klrFy9sM Max's Lifestyle Village (@maxslifestyle1) October 12, 2022

Max's Lifestyle is a top destination in the country and one of the few venues where tourists and locals alike can enjoy, feel, and experience unique township culture in a trendy surrounding.

Max's daughter, Zinhle is no stranger to running a business. The 29-year-old already runs her own boutique.

Taking to social media, she said: "And so it begins… The time has come to take the baton for the first generation".