Mantashe: Move to renewable energy won't undermine SA's energy security Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said South Africa must pursue mixed energy technologies to address energy poverty and ensure security of energy supply. Renewable energy

Wind energy

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe

Windaba CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has stressed that South Africa's move to renewables will not undermine the country's energy security. Mantashe addressed delegates at the 11th annual wind energy conference – Windaba – which opened at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday morning. The two-day conference is being hosted by the South African Wind Energy Association and supported by the Global Wind Energy Council. Mantashe, There are currently three procurement programmes in progress and at various stages procurement. These are the Risk Mitigation Procurement Programme, Bid Window 5, Bid Window 6, and Battery Storage Procurement Programme.

This year's gathering is taking place under the banner “wind power spearheading the energy transition for accelerated growth”.

Mantashe said South Africa must pursue mixed energy technologies to address energy poverty and ensure the security of energy supply.

"The solution lies in sustained development of our indigenous energy resources. In line with our national determined contribution and the integrated resource plan, we intend to move from high carbon emissions to low carbon emissions. However, we intend to do this in a manner that does not undermine our energy security, economic growth plans and sustainable local communities.

Mantashe has highlighted that wind energy is one of the cheapest clean energy sources for new electricity.

"Wind energy projects have contributed electricity generation during morning and evening peak demand here in South Africa. As of the end of March, 32 wind projects have reached commercial operation, delivering over 3,000 megawatts. That is the contribution of wind energy."