Mantashe emphasises need to access affordable, reliable energy to boost economy
The mineral resources and energy minister addressed the opening of the 2022 Windaba Conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Minister Gwede Mantashe has emphasised introducing measures that will permanently cushion South Africa against global economic shocks has become urgent.
Industry experts gathered for the two-day conference and exhibition event with the aim of stimulating growth in the sector.
#Windaba2022 South African Wind Energy Association CEO, Niveshen Govender, says SAWEA will continue to advocate for wind power to be part of solutions to SAs energy crisis.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 12, 2022
@KevinJohnBrandt - KB pic.twitter.com/YMBEgnxthX
Speaking to the delegates, Mantashe reiterated the importance of access to sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy as a critical component for economic growth.
Stressing the need for the country to become more self-reliant, Mantashe hinted at the high fuel price and the government’s recent move to bring some relief for consumers.
Mantashe reiterated security of the energy supply was a government priority.
The government reaffirmed its commitment to move away from high carbon emissions but stressed it must be done in a manner that did not undermine the country’s security, economic growth plans and sustainability of local communities.