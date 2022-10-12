Mantashe emphasises need to access affordable, reliable energy to boost economy

The mineral resources and energy minister addressed the opening of the 2022 Windaba Conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Minister Gwede Mantashe has emphasised introducing measures that will permanently cushion South Africa against global economic shocks has become urgent.

Industry experts gathered for the two-day conference and exhibition event with the aim of stimulating growth in the sector.