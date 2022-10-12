Isuzu honours Eliud Kipchoge with a limited edition bakkie Isuzu East Africa managing director, Rita Kavashe, said the new model was to celebrate the achievements of Kipchoge who recently lowered his marathon world record by 30 seconds. Eliud Kipchoge

Marathon world record JOHANNESBURG – Isuzu has honoured Eliud Kipchoge with a limited edition truck. The truck is designed to honour Kipchoge’s unbeaten record. The D-Max is known as Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 in line with Kipchoge’s sub-two-hour marathon of 1:59:40 he ran at the INEOS challenge in 2019. The world marathon world record holder first attempted the feat in 2017, finishing the race in a record-breaking time of 2:00:25 and missing the 1:59 mark by a mere 26 seconds. Today, in celebration of @EliudKipchoge's achievements, we will be unveiling a special Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Isuzu D-MAX Limited Edition.



The new special edition mockup was unveiled by Eliud Kipchoge, Isuzu E.A's Chairman Hiroshi Hisatomi and the Isuzu E.A's MD Rita Kavashe.

Isuzu East Africa managing director, Rita Kavashe, said the new model was to celebrate the achievements of Kipchoge, who recently lowered his marathon world record by 30 seconds.

Kipchoge beat his own world marathon record by 30 seconds, running a time of 2:01:10 in Berlin last month.

The Kenyan became just the second man to win four Berlin Marathons, joining Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie, who owned the event from 2006 to 2009.

The Olympic gold medalist unveiled the mock-up of the D-MAX truck on Tuesday at Isuzu East Africa headquarters.

Speaking at the event, Kavashe, said: “Today, we celebrate Eliud Kipchoge’s victory in Berlin, for being our friend, and for being a global role model to different generations of people. We are delighted to announce that, over the next few months, Isuzu East Africa will introduce an Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Limited Special D-Max Edition to the market. To honour Eliud’s vision of running a sub-two marathon in a competition, this special edition pickup will have 159 units to be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.”