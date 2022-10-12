Govt expresses concern over impact of Transnet strike on economy

The weeklong industrial action is already showing a knock-on effect in the transporting of goods across the country and abroad.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said on Wednesday it was extremely concerned about the impact of the ongoing Transnet strike on the South African economy.

Workers affiliated with the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union and United Transport & Allied Trade Union downed tools over a wage dispute.

Transnet upped its offer from the initial 3% to 4% to between 4% and 5%.

Workers demand an increase of between 12% and 13.5%.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza released a joint statement on Wednesday on the Transnet strike.

They said the resumption of agricultural exports such as grapes and citrus would save hundreds of thousands of jobs across the economy.

The ministers said they'd been in conversation with the unions, industry and the board of Transnet.

They added that they have been keeping businesses regularly informed on the developments regarding the strike in order to explore areas of collaboration.

Meanwhile, unions refused to budge on their demand for a 12% to 13.5% increase