Fedusa, SACP join Transnet workers striking over wage hike

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) and Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) on Wednesday joined striking Transnet workers in solidarity.

Striking unions, the United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said the parastatal had offered a new wage increase of between 4% and 5% - which the workers rejected.

The SACP's Western Cape chairperson Benson Ngqentsu said workers must take nothing less than 13%.

“These authorities must not use their own problem of corruption in the past 10 years and the crisis of the economy as a convenient excuse not to give you your 13%,” Ngqentsu said.

Fedusa general secretary Riefdah Ajam said he's optimistic Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan would see the need for a reasonable offer.

“We believe that there is political will and there should be more than that will to be able to kickstart the rail transport sector that Untu plays a crucial part in. Whilst there may be a revised offer on the table, unfortunately, it is below inflation and workers have been dealt and injustice,” she said.

7.5% WAGE HIKE FINAL - GOVT

Government on Wednesday said a 7.5% wage increase for public sector workers was final.

Chief negotiator James Galorale said the offer comprised of two parts: “The first is a 4.5% non-pensionable payment of R8,000 per employee per month and the other is a 3% baseline pensionable salary increase for all employees.

“Government’s doors remain open to discuss how we can find common ground. But as far as the offer is concerned, I won’t raise unnecessary hopes and expectations so that tomorrow we are accused of backtracking on that.”

Unions are for an above inflation salary increase of above 7.6%.

