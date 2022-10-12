Despite arrests, Stilfontein residents say zama zamas not a threat to community

Illegal mining in the country has often been associated with violence and fear, with reports of zama zamas terrorising nearby communities.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in Stilfontein in the North West say the community is not under seige from illegal mining in the area despite the arrest of 20 suspects.

The illegal miners were arrested at an abandoned mineshaft earlier in the week.

The group is set to appear in the local magistrates court on Wednesday morning, where they face charges of the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, as well as the contravention of the Immigration Act.

While illegal mining remains a headache for law enforcement, some residents claim zama zamas are not an immediate threat to the community.