Despite arrests, Stilfontein residents say zama zamas not a threat to community
Illegal mining in the country has often been associated with violence and fear, with reports of zama zamas terrorising nearby communities.
JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in Stilfontein in the North West say the community is not under seige from illegal mining in the area despite the arrest of 20 suspects.
The illegal miners were arrested at an abandoned mineshaft earlier in the week.
The group is set to appear in the local magistrates court on Wednesday morning, where they face charges of the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, as well as the contravention of the Immigration Act.
While illegal mining remains a headache for law enforcement, some residents claim zama zamas are not an immediate threat to the community.
#IllegalMining | Cele also visited the shaft where the 20 suspects were arrested. The shaft is about 2kms from the police station. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/8zaYjSx5NzEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 11, 2022
The rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, earlier this year sent shock waves around the country.
And while it is the sad and lived reality of some communities, residents in Stilfontein say illegal miners at nearby abandoned shafts don't interfere with them.
Speaking to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity, one resident said that she sympathised with the illegal miners.
"Everybody has got ot make a living, that's the only way they can survive," the resident said.
Even though another resident agreed that the illegal miners weren't a threat, he warned not to approach their territory.
Some residents are more concerned about other policing issues.
"There is a cry for the allocation of resources," a third resident said.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has vowed to return to the community for an imbizo to address some of these concerns.
