Delport steps down as Springbok Women's Sevens coach

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok Women’s Sevens coach Paul Delport has stepped down from his role after five years in charge.

The 37-year-old Deport took over the position in 2017 and guided the team to two Rugby World Cup Sevens and two Commonwealth Games tournaments. Delport also oversaw three Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens Cup winning campaigns. His final assignment was the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town last month, where South Africa finished 14th overall.

SA Rugby president, Mark Alexander, thanked Delport for his services to rugby after the former Springbok Sevens captain decided to resign.

“We want to thank Paul for his coaching tenure, he will be missed and hopefully he will not be lost to rugby completely. Paul has played a huge role in South African rugby. We want to thank him for his massive contribution in three different national set-ups. Not many can say that,” Alexander said.

Delport handed in his resignation earlier this month following the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament and said he had no regrets.

“I had a wonderful time working with an amazing bunch of players. I was privileged to coach some exceptional athletes, worked with great people and make friends all over the world. I wish the team all the best going forward and hope they get all the support needed to become a full-time professional set-up again,” Delport said.

The women’s Sevens programme was revived in January and the team played in five tournaments this year, with two more due for December, when they will play in the Emirates Dubai Sevens International Invitational and the HSBC Cape Town Sevens a week later.