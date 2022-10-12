CT police probing deadly mass shooting in Harare, Khayelitsha

Three men have been killed and two others are in a critical condition following the gun attack earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - No one's been brought to book yet for another mass murder in Cape Town, this time in Khayelitsha's Harare part of the township.

It's the latest in a spate of deadly gun violence plaguing the Cape.

The police's Andre Traut said that it was yet another shooting under investigation.

"It is believed that unknown suspects entered a residence in the area at around 20.05pm and opened fire at the occupants before fleeing the scene empty-handed. The two wounded victims were admitted to a medical facility for treatment. The motive for the murders and attempted murders are yet to be determined."