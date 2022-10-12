Cele says no resources will be spared in fight against illegal mining

Police Minister Bheki Cele made the comments during his visit to Stilfontein in the North West on Wednesday following the arrest of 20 illegal miners at an abandoned mineshaft.

They include fifteen foreign nationals and five South Africans.

The takedown operation also saw the seizure of 24 firearms, ammunition and cash.

[NOW] Following the #illegalMining take down in #Stilfontein NW, Minister Cele tells @eNCA that @SAPoliceService have their suspicions as to where the AK47s found on this scene comes from. AK47s are illegal in . Police investigations continue & to shed more light on origins. pic.twitter.com/rpujqgMvTg Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 11, 2022

The suspects are set to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Cele said that he was confident that successful prosecutions will follow.

"But as the police, we will support the issue of finding these people, arresting them and sending them to the court and we would ask the court that they are kept for a long time because clearly, they meant business of terror and of violence," said Cele.