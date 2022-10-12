Case of Alex toddler severely burnt with boiling water by teacher postponed

The Alexandra Magistrates Court again postponed the case against a 27-year-old teacher, Reneilwe Leso, who allegedly poured boiling water over the toddler at Stepping Stone Day Care Centre last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The parents of a two-year-old Alexandra boy who was severely burnt with boiling water at his creche told Eyewitness News on Wednesday that their journey to justice has been long and painful.

The Alexandra Magistrates Court again postponed the case against a 27-year-old teacher, Reneilwe Leso, who allegedly poured boiling water over the toddler at Stepping Stone Day Care Centre last year.

The boy suffered severe burns to his legs and buttocks and is still battling to walk.

The matter which has been on the roll since February last year is only expected back in court next year.

ALSO READ:

It's still not clear what steps, if any, will be taken against the pre-school teacher accused of burning the toddler.

The child soiled himself and it is believed that Leso then poured the water over his legs to clean him.

The toddler’s mother, who wanted her identity protected, said she was hopeful that Wednesday’s court proceedings would result in the accused being put behind bars.

The matter, however, did not go ahead as planned after two witnesses did not show up.

The prosecution told the court that the police had not informed the doctor who examined the boy and another witness that they had to attend proceedings.

While they wait for movement in this case the teacher, who is facing charges of child abuse and attempted murder, remained out on bail.