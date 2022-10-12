Case against 21 illegal miners arrested in Stilfontein postponed to 18 October
The accused made their first appearance in the Stilfontein Magistrates Court facing several charges on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against 21 illegal miners arrested in a takedown operation in Stilfontein in the North West, earlier this week, has been postponed to Tuesday, 18 October 2022.
The accused made their first appearance in the Stilfontein Magistrates Court facing several charges on Wednesday.
Some of the charges included the illegal possession of firearms, possession of ammunition, explosives and precious metals as well as trespassing.
ALSO READ:
#IllegalMiners | There has been an objection against media publicising their identity at this stage but the accused include 15 Lesotho nationals and 5 South Africans. ~K pic.twitter.com/iCKZhGAuo5EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 12, 2022
Magistrate Lizelle Kok said the matter would be heard on 18 October to allow immigration officials to verify the status of the foreign nationals.
She said all 21 were to remain in custody until their next appearance.