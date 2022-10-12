Case against 21 illegal miners arrested in Stilfontein postponed to 18 October

The accused made their first appearance in the Stilfontein Magistrates Court facing several charges on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against 21 illegal miners arrested in a takedown operation in Stilfontein in the North West, earlier this week, has been postponed to Tuesday, 18 October 2022.

Some of the charges included the illegal possession of firearms, possession of ammunition, explosives and precious metals as well as trespassing.

