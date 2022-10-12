Go

After two years, Joburg arsonist finally caught

The Fidelity Services Group said that he was apprehended in Emmarentia on Tuesday night after the police received a tip-off.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
12 October 2022 12:49

JOHANNESBURG - A suspect wanted for a series of arson attacks in Johannesburg over the past two years has been arrested.

In April, the group offered a R100,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

He has been linked to fires at 20 homes and will appear in court soon.

The group’s CEO, Wahl Baartman: "After almost two years, residents can sleep easy at night knowing that the arsonist was detained and taken into custody last night. This detention is long overdue and we trust justice will prevail."

