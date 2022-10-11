Transnet wage strike protest: Two protesters arrested, KZN leg targets 6 offices

Workers affiliated with the United Transport & Allied Trade Union and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union are demanding a wage increase of between 12% and 13.5%.

DURBAN - Two protesters were arrested on Tuesday as unions picketed over a wage increase at Transnet.

Some angry workers illegally blocked the roads. Police sprayed teargas on these union members, who contravened the rules of the pickets.

United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) deputy general secretary Dan Khumalo said: “There was no cooperation up until the police fired teargas. At this point, we cannot establish which union the two protestors who were arrested belonged to.”

As protests continued on Tuesday at Transnet over the wage demand by workers, the KwaZulu-Natal leg of the action has targeted six different offices of the parastatal.

Workers affiliated with recognised unions, Untu and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), are demanding a wage increase of between 12% and 13.5%.

The pickets have also spread to the Durban and Richards Bay harbours.

Upon arrival at the harbour, Eyewitness News was jammed in traffic while trying to make its way to the Transnet Bayhead Harbour in the south of Durban.

As one of the country's main harbours, there were several loaded trucks that was left abandoned in all the lanes leading in and out.

eThekwini metro officers tried to restore order on the roads. A police inyala was also parked on the road, leading inside the premises preventing striking union workers from going in.

Workers are demanding that their concerns about the high cost of living be met with a wage increase.