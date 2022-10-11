Transnet, Untu and Satawu continue with wage talks at CCMA

Untu members downed tools on Thursday and their counterparts from Satawu joined them on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Talks between Transnet and unions Untu and Satawu are continuing at the CCMA on Tuesday.

Workers at the state-owned freight utility have been striking since last week.

Untu members downed tools on Thursday and their counterparts from Satawu joined them on Monday.

They want wage increases of between 12% and 13.5%.

Last week, Transnet offered them between 3% and 4% but they rejected this.

The utility and the unions met at the CCMA on Monday, to begin conciliation talks.

"The outcome of the first day of conciliation talks under the CCMA is that the negotiating parties. Transnet and its recognised unions Untu and Satawu have signed the picketing rules and agreed on picketing sites to allow for peaceful picketing," said Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi.

Shezi said the parties remain committed to reaching an amicable solution with regard to wage negotiations when the process resumes today.

"We are positive the process will assist in the interests of our employees, Transnet itself and the economy has given the key role we play in annealing a number of economic sectors."