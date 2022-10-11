Transnet strike set to be a further blow for economy - CoCT's Vos

Transnet has been offering hikes of between 3% and 4%, while unions want a more inflation-related increase.

CAPE TOWN - There are concerns that the failure to resolve the Transnet strike will have serious ramifications for the country.

Unions and Transnet met at the CCMA on Monday but there has been no breakthrough in the wage talks.

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for economic growth, James Vos, said that Transnet had already lost an estimated R50 billion due to poor performance this year.

He said that any further disruption would lead to a crisis.

"The majority of imports and exports move into and out of South Africa via its ports. The current strike by Transnet workers is set to be a further blow for our fragile economy."