Transnet looking for way to solve impasse over wages with striking unions

Transnet has offered increases ranging from 3% to 4% but the unions want a more inflation-based hike.

DURBAN - Transnet says it’s looking at finding a solution to the wage impasse with unions Untu and Satawu, which are now on strike.

Talks are expected to reconvene at the CCMA on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, union Numsa said that it also supported the demands being made for better pay.

Transnet has offered increases ranging from 3% to 4% but the unions want a more inflation-based hike.

Transnet held talks with unions Untu and Satawu late into the evening.

They are being facilitated by the CCMA, looking at ways to solve the wage issue.

Transnet spokesperson, Ayanda Shezi: "Transnet and its recognised unions, Untu and Satawu, are considering alternative proposals and will reconvene on Wednesday the 12th of October to take the process forward. The parties have agreed and signed on the picketing rules and pickteing sites and remain willing to find a solution to the wage negotiation."

The workers are concerned about the high cost of living.

And as talks between the parties are set to continue on Wednesday, Numsa has pledged its support to the recognised unions, saying their members can also participate in protests.