Sweat: Bodies found at Joburg panel beating shop not confirmed as sex workers

Police discovered the bodies on Sunday and arrested a man who lives in the building.

CAPE TOWN - The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) says reports that six people found dead at a Johannesburg panel beating shop were sex workers have not yet been confirmed.

Police discovered the bodies on Sunday and arrested a man who lives in the building.

Officers were deployed to the building after receiving reports of a foul smell coming from one of the rooms.

They first stumbled on the body of a woman who was last seen alive with the 21-year-old suspect earlier this month.

Police then made another grim discovery of five more bodies.

"There hasn't been a confirmation that the deceased, the bodies that were recovered, were sex workers but we kind of fear that they might be because when the story broke because assumption spread like wildfire on social media," said Sweat's Megan Lessing.

Lessing said that it was not uncommon for crimes involving sex workers to go unreported or even unnoticed.

"I think people realise that the circumstances that six people can go missing without an outrage, without media coverage, those kinds of cases where something as awful as that can happen without as much as a blink are usually sex workers."