Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert

One of the biggest outdoor picnic festivals in South Africa has returned in 2022 after a two-year break

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Tribute to Music Heroes Concert is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 gathering regulations. The concert is back in Mamelodi at the Moretele Park on Saturday with a line-up that caters to everyone.

The festival aims to honour and pay tribute to South Africa's icons of the musical arts and also showcase the country's musical talent, while creating employment for small businesses.

Sam Mhangwani, executive director and producer of the tribute stated that the event started in Orlando Stadium back in 1988 and since then the event has grown, as it has increased in attendance and the location has been changed to Moretele Park, Mamelodi, the East of Pretoria.

Annually, lovers of jazz and music in general attend the event to enjoy great sounds and also try new sounds, however, the event does more than just entertainment. It also promotes local artists and benefits small and medium-sized enterprises by employing their services. For the past 23 years, the event has had supporters that made sure that the event is a success, this includes, the National Department of Sports Arts and Culture, the City of Tshwane and Provincial Government.

This year's lineup includes artists like Don Laka, Mafikizolo, Master KG, Ami Faku, Mango Groove, Mafikizolo, Ringo, Makhadzi, Skwatta Kamp, amongst other stars.

