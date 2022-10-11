Saftu: Mass protest by public servants is inevitable

Government's offer of a 7.5% wage hike includes a R1000 non-pensionable cash allowance for this financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said mass protest action by public servants was inevitable.

The government's offer of a 7.5 wage increase to trade unions at the bargaining council lapsed this week.

This meant government and labour would now enter a dispute resolution process.

The wage offer by government includes a R1000 non-pensionable cash allowance for this financial year.

The government has also proposed a 3% pensionable wage offer across the board.

Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi said workers would never accept the offer.

He called on unions to unite in the fight for higher wages.

"This strike is unavoidable in our view, but this strike can only be meaningful and produce results if they speak in one voice across all of the federations".

At the same time, the public service and administration department warned it would not be able to hire more public servants if it gave in to the demands of trade unions.