SA Weather Services warns of heatwave for Gauteng, Mpumalanga & Limpopo

The South African Weather Service consequently issued a weather advisory, indicating that heatwave conditions could be expected to persist

Picture: 123rf.com
11 October 2022 11:14

JOHANNESBURG - Temperatures have been soaring in Gauteng over the past week and rumbling skies teased residents of Johannesburg.

The South African Weather Service has issued a weather advisory that several parts of South Africa could experience another heatwave this week, and Gauteng could also experience a heat wave starting on Wednesday.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo have been warned of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures.

