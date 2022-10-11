SA Weather Services warns of heatwave for Gauteng, Mpumalanga & Limpopo
The South African Weather Service consequently issued a weather advisory, indicating that heatwave conditions could be expected to persist
JOHANNESBURG - Temperatures have been soaring in Gauteng over the past week and rumbling skies teased residents of Johannesburg.
The South African Weather Service has issued a weather advisory that several parts of South Africa could experience another heatwave this week, and Gauteng could also experience a heat wave starting on Wednesday.
EARLY FORECAST SUGGEST ANOTHER HEATWAVE POSSIBLE IN GAUTENG FROM WEDNESDAY
Monday 13|32C
Tuesday 16|30C 10%
HEATWAVE POSSIBLE
Wednesday 15|33C
Thursday 15|33C
Friday 16|34C
Monday 14|34C
Tuesday 18|32C 10%
HEATWAVE POSSIBLE
Wednesday 17|35C
Thursday 17|35C
Friday 18|36C
Mpumalanga and Limpopo have been warned of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures.
Advisory: A Heat Wave is expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo from Wednesday to Friday (12-14 October 2022).