SA students in Russia face possible expulsion and eviction

The students said they faced expulsion from the various Russian institutions - as their tuition is unpaid.

JOHANNESBURG - Close to 250 South African students in Russia said they were at risk of evictions as they have not received their monthly stipends from the Mpumalanga department of education.

The 229 students said they have not been receiving their allowances or tuition fees for several months following the termination of a contract between the department and their agent - Green Tutu Trading.

The students said they faced expulsion from the various Russian institutions - as their tuition is unpaid.

The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Chantel King said urgent intervention was needed from the relevant departments.

“The minister of higher education and basic education, Blade Nzimande and Angie Motshekga, should urgently engage the minister of international affairs and relations Naledi Pandor and the Mpumalanga education department on this matter to avoid these evictions and deregistration.’’