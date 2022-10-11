Richard Mdluli’s corruption case postponed to 2023 after power outage

Richard Mdluli and his co-accused in the case Heine Barnard and Solomon Lazarus were scheduled to make an appearance in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

PRETORIA - Former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s corruption case will now continue next year.

Mdluli and his co-accused in the case - Heine Barnard and Solomon Lazarus - were scheduled to make an appearance in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

But the case, which has been dragging for a decade, couldn’t go ahead because of an electricity outage. As a result, the case along with most other cases on the roll had to be postponed.

Mdluli and his co-accused’s next scheduled appearance in the dock is now in February 2023.

They are facing charges of corruption, fraud and theft. In addition, Barnard has also been charged with defeating the administration of justice.

The charges centre on allegations of “gross abuse” of the secret services account.

The case was postponed on the last occasion for Mdluli to provide the court with an update on a review he’s launched against the South African Police Service’s decision not to pay for his legal costs.

It’s understood the review had not been finalised.

Meanwhile, Mdluli was released on parole in July this year after he was sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping, assault and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm In September 2020.

The case dated back to the late nineties, when Mdluli and Mthembeni Mthunzi, also a former police officer, abducted Oupa Ramogibe, together with Mdluli’s former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi. They then dragged the pair to a police station and beat them up. This after they had become entangled in an affair.